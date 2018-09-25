Ashington woman helping fellow alopecia sufferers

An Ashington woman has set up her own business and support group to help fellow alopecia sufferers.

Lyndsey Brack set up her small wig business Diamond Solutions North East after becoming involved with pioneering medial hair loss charity mynewhair.

Lyndsey, who has suffered from alopecia universalis since the birth of her son ten years ago, also runs a monthly support group at the RVI.

The 39-year-old, who has modelled in a fashion show for Trendco Wigs, found out about mynewhair through a Facebook page run by Alopecia UK, who directed her to Tribeca Hair Salon in East Boldon, run by the charity’s co-founder Darren Stuart.

The charity, which was also founded by professional stylist Trevor Sorbie MBE, supports and trains a national network of independent salons and hair professionals who provide a wig-customisation service for clients.

Lyndsey said: “Losing my hair was a tough time. No one knew what I was going through and I didn’t know where to turn. It really was a very lonely and I had months of counselling, even missing my best friend’s wedding.

“Things changed when I discovered mynewhair. Darren at Tribeca just made me feel very comfortable. He cut my wig and I walked out of that salon feeling a million dollars.

“My business, Diamond Hair Solutions, was named after the wig that I got from Darren. I decided to set it up as I was always helping others on the alopecia page and my Instagram account, the_hair_i_wear.”

She added: “I contacted the RVI as I didn’t want others to go through what I did. I now run a monthly support group, which has grown from just two people to 15 and I love it, even going along with the women to help them pick their wigs. The satisfaction I get from this is amazing.

“That visit to Darren’s salon has changed my life. I took a good friend along back in February and she was very happy too. I always recommend Darren at the hospital if anyone needs wigs cut or has a prescription for a wig.”

Darren said: “I’m delighted to have been able to help Lyndsey and it’s wonderful to see that she is now helping many others who suffer from alopecia. Medical hair loss can be devastating for so many people and the work that we do really does make a real difference to people’s lives.”

To find out more about Diamond Hair Solutions or Lyndsey’s support group, visit www.facebook.com/Diamond-Hair-Solutions-north-east-450145695399858

To find out more about mynewhair visit www.mynewhair.org or Twitter @mynewhairorg.

To find out more about Alopecia UK, visit www.alopecia.org.uk