Ashington woman in the frame for national award

An Ashington woman is in the frame to win a national award.

Leeann Robb has been chosen from thousands of proud glasses wearers as a finalist for Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

The 41-year-old could follow in the footsteps of last year’s award winner, Love Island’s Alex Miller, by winning £10,000 and the chance to mingle with the stars at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards.

Leeann was invited to visit her local Specsavers store in Ashington to receive a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £150 glasses voucher.

She took the opportunity to try Specsavers’ innovative Framestyler technology to help choose a new pair of specs ahead of the next round of judging.

Leeann said: “It is an honour to get to this stage. I never thought anything would come of sending a selfie, but I am thrilled.

“I really love wearing my glasses. I think it’s really important to be proud of wearing them – this is a great platform to share the message to those who don’t quite feel the same.”

Katie Blakely, senior manager of Specsavers Ashington, said: “We are really rooting for Leeann, it would be lovely to have a winner from Ashington.

“She has a great attitude towards wearing specs, which is really important, and her collection of glasses is fabulous.

“We wish her all the best.”

If she triumphs in her age category, Leeann will rub shoulders with many celebrities at the glitzy awards ceremony at London’s 8 Northumberland Avenue this month.