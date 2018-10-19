Association to discuss town twinning

An open meeting of the Ashington and Newbiggin by the Sea Town Twinning Association will take place next week.

The association was formed in April with the aim of cementing links between Ashington, Newbiggin and the Remscheid area of Germany, dating back to the 1950s.

The meeting, on Tuesday, October 23 at the Newbiggin by the Sea Salvation Army Community Hall in Vernon Place, will start at 7pm, and discuss the town twinning plans.

The town twinning agreement was one of the first between the UK and Germany following the Second World War.

The signing of the agreement in 1952 commenced formal links between the three areas, creating a rich history of friendship that continues to the current day.

Many cultural and sporting exchanges have taken place over the years.

A number of visits have taken place in 2018 and more are planned in 2019.

Peter Millar, chairman of the association, said: “We are delighted to develop the association, which we are sure will build on the links that have been made over the past 60 years.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome to residents, as well as organisations, to the meeting so they can find out more about town twinning and how they can become involved.”

If you require any further information on the association or the meeting, call Bill Gale on 07706 820099.