Athlete checks out store’s success

Staff at Aldi in Ashington have been celebrating their golden success with fundraising.

Colleagues and customers received a visit from Team GB athlete Jess Eddie after topping the supermarket’s charity cycle-athon in the north east.

Staff at the store in Morpeth Road cycled 555km to raise money for Aldi’s charity partner, the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Their endeavours helped to raise more than £31,000, and Olympic silver medallist rower Jess Eddie was on hand to help them celebrate.

Jess said: “It’s been great to spend time in store and with the community that has supported this activity. The huge distance cycled by the team here goes to show that a bit of healthy competition and a good cause can help to achieve big things.”

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi said: “This fantastic effort raised more than £75,000 across the UK for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“We are proud to support the work that Teenage Cancer Trust does across the country, and we look forward to continuing our fundraising in the New Year.”

The Teenage Cancer Trust works in partnership with the NHS to provide highly-trained expert staff and specialist cancer units in NHS hospitals across the UK.

The charity is there at every stage from diagnosis through to treatment and after treatment. It also brings young people with cancer together so they can support each other.