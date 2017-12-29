Author donates £1,000 to help Northumberland charity

A kind-hearted author has donated part of his book sales to help a charity fight loneliness.

Tolu A Akinyemi, from Wallsend, has donated £1,000 from the sales of his book Dead Lions Don’t Roar to Age UK Northumberland.

The money will go towards setting up a friendship line, reaching out to as many of the 5,000 plus lonely elder people in the county as possible.

As part of his fund-raising, Tolu carried out a number of readings plus sold books though his website www.tolutoludo.com and on a number of outlets including amazon.

The book features a collection of inspiring and motivating modern day verses, addressing many issues close to home and also many taboo subjects, reflective of today’s struggles.

Tolu said: “I am a man that is passionate about life.

“As a Christian, my main aim with this book is to help people find the positive light and keep moving through life.

“Old age comes to us all, which is why I chose to support Age UK Northumberland.

“There is nothing I can imagine worse than being lonely in my elder years so I hope that my contribution helps the campaign and brings lights into someone’s life!”

The charity aims to raise £30,000 over the next 12 months for the Friendship Line.

Helen Mills, CEO of Age UK Northumberland, said: “We launched our campaign to fight loneliness in the county in November and thanks to the generosity of people like Tolu we are now over half way there already! I’d like to extend personal thanks to him.”

The next stage of fund-raising is There’s Only Time For Tea.

The new campaign created by Age UK Northumberland is encouraging residents and businesses to make time for older people in the county between January and March by inviting them to coffee mornings and tea parties.

For further information about hosting a tea party for Age UK Northumberland, please contact, Rachel Todd on Rachel.Todd@ageuk-northumberland.org.uk