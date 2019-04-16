Award delight for small business

A Cramlington company is celebrating being named one of the best businesses in the north east.

Avid Technology Group won the Business and Product Innovation Award at the FSB Small Business Awards North East.

The company, an industry leader in the field of vehicle electrification and hybridisation, will now go on to the national finals in May in London.

Ryan Maughan, managing director at AVID Technology Group, said: “We are extremely honoured to receive this award from the FSB. It is fantastic recognition for the hard work and commitment of the AVID team in driving manufacturing excellence and innovation.

“We feel very proud to be representing the NORTH EAst at the national final and hope that we can do the region proud.”

Michael McMeekin, FSB north east area leader, said: “Our awards celebrate the superb small business community we have right across the north east and Tees Valley.

“This year’s winners have shown tenacity, grit and determination against an uncertain backdrop for the business community.

“The calibre of this year’s applicants showcase the real talent that the region has across a wide range of sectors.

“We know the north east is the best place in the UK to start, grow and develop a small business and the winners of these awards are a real testament of this.

“We’re wishing the best of luck to all our winners for the UK national award finals in May.”

Avid Technology Group designs and manufactures electric motors and powertrain components for next generation hybrid and electric vehicles. Its customer base includes the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Scania, Caterpillar UK, Williams, Alexander Dennis, Daimler, McLaren Automotive and Wrightbus.

Event sponsor Ivan Jepson, director of business development at Gateshead College, said: “It’s extremely important to recognise the vital contribution that small businesses make to our region, which is why we were thrilled to sponsor the FSB awards here in the north east.

“The awards showcased not only the best small businesses, but also the people behind them, including those with the innovative ideas and their employees who work hard to make them succeed.

“Congratulations to all the worthy winners and good luck in the national finals in London.”