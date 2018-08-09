Award for care company

A Blyth-based home care company has won an accolade based on the glowing recommendations it receives from its clients and their families and friends.

Home Instead South East Northumberland, which specialises in providing at-home care to elderly people, has been named one of the 20 most recommended providers as part of the Home Care Awards 2018.

The awards are based on nearly 10,000 genuine independent reviews left on the homecare.co.uk website.

The business was rated highly across all categories – including overall standard, staff, care/support, management, treating people with dignity and value for money – and received an overall score of 9.9 out of 10.

Guy Kirk, owner of Home Instead South East Northumberland, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised as one of the 20 most recommended home care companies.

“These reviews are provided by the people who matter to us most – our clients and their loved ones – so it is wonderful to know they think so highly of us.

“People use websites like homecare.co.uk to help them choose the care that is best for them or their relatives, and we are so proud to be providing a service that people can trust and rely on.”

Amanda Hopkins – review manager at homecare.co.uk – said home care providers that treat people with dignity and respect and offer personalised care ‘are vital in today’s society where people are living longer and with more complex conditions’.

She added: “Home Instead South East Northumberland has proved that it provides a high standard of care, and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top home care company.

“We feel it is a real achievement to be recognised for being one of the top 20 home care groups in the UK.”

For more information about the business, call 01670 338542 or go to www.homeinstead.co.uk/southeastnorthumberland