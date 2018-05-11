Award for care provider

A specialist provider of residential and dementia care has won a Better Health At Work Award.

Craig Healthcare owns and manages two care homes in the region – West Farm Care Centre, a 50-bed facility based in Longbenton, and Cramlington House.

It has been working hard towards the Bronze Standard accolade since August 2017 and the care team is delighted to be recognised for the initiatives that have been put in place.

Linda Gallon, operations manager at Craig Healthcare, said: “We’re delighted to win the award.

“It’s great to reach bronze status quite quickly following a huge team effort to encourage staff to adopt a healthier workplace lifestyle.

“Everyone has pulled together, creating and putting in place excellent initiatives designed to promote better health.

“This includes ‘walk to work’ initiatives, a healthy eating campaign, and fitness instructor sessions, where a personal trainer attended the homes to provide fitness classes for the staff.”

There are four levels to the award – Bronze, Silver, Gold and Continuing Excellence – with appropriate criteria at each stage to build into a portfolio for the accolades.

Organisations and businesses are given up to a year to reach each level.

Linda added: “It really is a credit to the entire team, including everyone from our unit managers and carers to our chef and cleaners, that we’ve not only reached bronze standard, but also improved the health of our staff, right across the board, who have adopted healthier habits and preferences while at work.

“We’re now working towards the silver level, and efforts to achieve this are eagerly under way.”

All of Craig Healthcare’s bedrooms are described as spacious, comfortable and homely, with an en-suite bathroom, and each person’s care plan is tailored specifically to their personal, physical and social needs.