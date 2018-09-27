Award-winning dancer back on stage in region

A dancer making his mark on the international stage, who grew up in Blyth, will perform at a North East venue this weekend.

Connor Scott honed his skills as a teenager with Dance City and Gateshead College before gaining a place at the prestigious Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance in London.

At the age of 17, he won the title of BBC Young Dancer 2015.

About the Elephant is a new work co-choreographed by the 20-year-old and Vidya Patel. It was commissioned by Sampad South Asian Arts and Heritage in partnership with the Serendipity Arts Festival.

The sold-out performance at Dance City in Newcastle will be broadcast simultaneously worldwide while Connor and Vidya are on stage.

He said: “I have been fortunate enough to have had great guidance and mentorship within my dance education, which has set myself up for vocational training and now into my professional career.

“The tools and maturity I have gained have all created a base and common ground that has allowed me to access my ability to create my own works and explore collaborations with other individuals such as About the Elephant.”

The performance can be viewed on Dance City’s Facebook page from 7.30pm on Saturday.