Awards joy for air cadet squadrons

Cadets and staff from Bedlington and Morpeth were among those honoured for their achievements over the past 12 months at the recent Durham and Northumberland Wing Presentation Night.

The 404 (Morpeth) Squadron Air Training Corps was the 2016/17 overall best sports squadron in the wing.

Esmee Webley receives her Civilian Pilot Wings from the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Susan Winfield.

The shield was presented to Cadet Flight Sergeant Lydia Wendt by Colonel Varn Jassal, vice-chairman (cadets) of the North of England RFCA.

CWO Dominic Robinson of 2522 (Bedlington) Squadron and Morpeth’s Corporal Monet Wendt were the wing’s best male sports cadet and best female sports cadet respectively. They also received their awards from Colonel Varn Jassal.

Bedlington Squadron CWO Esmee Webley, who lives in Morpeth, was presented with her civilian pilot wings by the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Susan Winfield, following the completion of her private pilot’s licence that was partly funded by the Royal Air Forces Association.

As well as her achievements in the air cadets, Esmee was a crew member on one of the boats that took part in last year’s Blyth to Gothenburg Tall Ships Regatta.

In addition, the team of young people who completed this year’s Nijmegen Marches in the Netherlands received their medals and certificates from Squadron Leader Paul Thomson-Clark, national air cadets road marching officer.

The team included civilian instructor Doug Lang and Cadet Sergeant Sophie Telford, of the Morpeth Squadron.