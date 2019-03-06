Bank’s branch in town centre to close in June

Concerns have been raised following the announcement that the Blyth branch of Barclays will be closing at the start of summer.

As well as letters to customers, correspondence was sent to Blyth Valley MP Ronnie Campbell.

It said that the bank’s Bridge Street branch will close on June 21. This means the nearest branch for local residents will be at Northumbria House, Cramlington.

It also includes the following: ‘Our records show a low and falling level of transactions at the branch, with a 25 per cent drop in the last two years.

‘On average, nearly half (49 per cent) of our customers are already using other branches. This figure is even higher for our business customers.

‘The everyday transactions that are typically carried out over branch counters – including paying in a cheque or depositing cash – can also be completed at the Post Office at Commercial Road, Blyth.’

In response to the announcement, John Wilson, who lives and works in Blyth, said: “We are about to lose yet another important part of the town centre.

“With so many empty shops in Blyth, it’s surely only a matter of time before we have no shops and Blyth will cease to exist as a town centre.

“I have been to a number of business meetings regarding the town centre. Plans and suggestions have been discussed over the years without any development and the decline continues.

“With the industry seemingly doing so well around the harbour and the docks etc, this must be bringing revenue to our town.

“So who is reaping the benefit? Certainly not our town.”