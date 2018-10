Blyth Battery is now closed until early April, but we will, of course, open for schools and groups.

Massive thanks to everyone one who supported us this season, thank you all so much.

To the volunteers who give up their spare time to man the buildings, make tea and coffee, keep the archives, do maintenance and all the other jobs, we do thank you guys; love you all.

See you 2019 for another season filled with events and surprises.

Lindsay Dunward

Secretary, Blyth Battery