Be seen and be safe on dark nights

People are being urged to wear bright colours in the winter months so they can be clearly seen by motorists.

Northumberland County Council has been visiting schools throughout the region, talking to pupils about the importance of wearing bright and reflective clothing in the winter, helping to improve their visibility.

Students were given reflective clip-ons for their own use to help with their personal safety on their daily school journey.

Young people, whose school uniforms are usually dark, are recommended to wear bright and reflective outerwear or possibly add reflectors to items such as bags.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for the environment and local services, said: “It is important, not only for school children, but for everyone, to wear suitable bright and reflective clothing in the darker evenings, to ensure they are clearly visible to motorists.

“There are simple steps you can take to make yourself move visible at night, for example, wearing bright and reflective outerwear, wearing a reflective tabard, armband or bag.”