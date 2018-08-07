Bedlington care home gets into the swing of free activities

It was tee-time for care home residents as they tried a new activity.

Residents at Barchester’s Meadow Park Care Home in Bedlington tried out Rookie Golf for the first time in their lounge.

Tom Lyons, from Rookie Sports, led the session, with residents playing a variety of golf games, including putting and chipping.

The overall winner was resident ambassador Una Arnesen, with runners-up husband and wife George and Mary Elleanor Johnson.

The free class was part of First Time for Everything, a programme designed by the Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential to give older people an opportunity to try something new for free in their community.

Suzanne Hudson, general manager of Meadow Park, said: “Our residents really enjoyed their rounds of Rookie Golf.

“Royal Voluntary Service organised for Rookie Sports to visit our residents. It was fantastic in teaching the residents at Meadow Park how to play and set up fun courses throughout the home.

“Our staff even had a swing about too. It was a really lovely day.”

Louise Parker, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for Northumberland, said: “It’s been wonderful to see the residents enjoying our First Time for Everything activities.

“Thanks to funding from Prudential, we have lots more exciting events coming up and hope that even more older people, their carers and families will come along.”

Eleanor Turner, head of corporate responsibility at Prudential, said: “The First Time for Everything programme has had a significant impact in the communities where it’s already run.

“We want to help create experiences that enhance the lives of older people and at the same time help address the epidemic of loneliness in the UK, particularly amongst the elderly.

“We’re therefore delighted to be supporting Royal Voluntary Service.

“We hope that even more older people will enjoy trying First Time for Everything activities in 2018.”

For more information about Prudential First Time for Everything activities for older people in Northumberland, and to find out more about volunteering opportunities at the events, contact Louise Parker on 078245 47863, email louise.parker@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk or visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk