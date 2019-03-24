BENCHES: Unsuitable as shrines

When does a commemorative bench become a shrine?

Walking past the huts at Blyth beach I couldn’t help notice the benches ordained with flower pots, plaques, photos and fairy lights. Some still have Christmas decorations on them.

I thought the point of these benches was to sit, think and reflect on life, but you can’t even sit down on some of these benches.

I can understand the loss a family has suffered, but these should not become a shrine, adding more and more items so that they can’t be used for the purpose they were made for.

M Stevens

Blyth