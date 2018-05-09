Best foot forward in aid of lifeboat station

Pupils at a Cramlington school put on their wellies to support the RNLI in Blyth with a sponsored walk.

It seemed very apt for the children to be raising funds on May 1, as the national charity holds a Mayday fund-raising campaign throughout the month of May each year.

Staff and all the pupils from Beaconhill Community Primary School – from nursery through to Year 6 – took part in the sponsored walk. The younger children walked one mile and children in Key Stage 2 walked two miles.

Volunteer RNLI crew member Robin Palmer, who joined the children on the walk, said: “We as a station have a fantastic relationship with the staff and pupils of Beaconhill Primary School and we are delighted that they have used their sponsored walk to raise money to help fund new crew kit, which is this year’s RNLI Mayday campaign.”

Austin Robinson, deputy headteacher at the school, said: “Our children have enjoyed visiting the lifeboat station, meeting the volunteer crew and learning how to stay safe around the coast and so we were only too delighted to support their work with our sponsored walk.”