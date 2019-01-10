Betty’s New Year countdown to 100

A Blyth care home resident has counted down to a milestone birthday alongside the New Year.

Betty McCann turned 100 years old on January 1, celebrating with her friends at Ridley Park Care Home.

Close friends of Betty gathered in her room just before midnight to sing Happy Birthday alongside Auld Lang Syne.

The resident’s unit manager Jackie Farrell said: “Betty is a very sociable lady who enjoys activities and enjoys chatting to her friends in the dining room. Sometimes it’s hard to get them out.

“She’s absolutely amazing for her age, and she’s very independent.”

The residents enjoyed a birthday party for Betty with a buffet.

She also had a visit from her niece, who calls on her most days, and from her son, who currently lives in Thailand.

Betty said: “It was all a big surprise and I was so overwhelmed.

“I’ve always had a good birthday. When I was younger we would hang my Christmas stocking out on New Year’s Eve.”

Betty enjoys speaking of her adventures from travelling around the world when she was younger and living through war.

She moved into Ridley Park in September 2016 and since then has made a group of very close friends who she enjoys spending time with.

Betty said: “It’s just like another day turning 100 and my mind’s still there, that’s the main thing.

“I couldn’t do the Highland Fling though.”