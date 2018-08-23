Big GCSE gains at academy

The GCSE results at Bedlington Academy today show significant improvements across the board, with the number of grades 9-7 (old A*-A grades) awarded having more than doubled from the previous year.

Eight students achieved at least five 9-7 grades and over 40 per cent of students achieved at least one top grade.

Jessica Alsop.

The percentage of students gaining a grade 5 or above in English has risen by an impressive 13 per cent from last year.

Equally impressive are the improvements in maths, where the number of grade 4 or above passes has increased by 12 per cent from last year.

Other top performing subjects include sciences and languages, as well as a range of creative and practical subjects such as music, IT, creative media, construction, engineering, food and health and social care.

The results come in the first year of more challenging GCSEs across the curriculum that are now graded from 9 to 1. Despite much discussion nationally about the impact this would have, Bedlington Academy students have excelled.

The top performing students include the following.

Sara Appleby, who achieved double grade 9 in English language and literature, as well as six other 9-7 grades.

Megan Bell, who achieved grade 9s in maths, physics, and chemistry, as well as grade 8s in English and biology and a Distinction* in creative media.

Emily McLester, who achieved double grade 8 in combined science and grade 8 in English literature, as well as five other A grade equivalents.

Jessica Alsop, who achieved double grade 8 in combined science, grade 8 in maths, a Distinction* in music and three other A grade equivalents.

The two students who made the most progress from their starting points were Carla Towers and Jack Spencer, who both achieved nine strong passes at GCSE, including five A*-A (9-7) equivalents.

Joanna Lamb, head of school at Bedlington Academy, said: “Our students have proven themselves to be real bright sparks with a fantastic set of GCSE results that they can be incredibly proud of.

“After lots of changes to GCSEs this year, this is a brilliant achievement and students should be very proud of how far they have come.

“Our school is going from strength to strength thanks to a programme of rapid improvements and a shared vision of excellence in everything we do.

“We look forward to working with all of the students who are going on to attend sixth form with us and we wish everyone else the best of luck in their future endeavours.”