Big promotion for design student Erin

A Northumbria University graduate has been promoted to regional manager of Concept Personnel at the age of just 28.

Erin Kirtley, from Ashington, studied interactive media design at Northumbria University before joining the company.

Her new role within the creative and digital recruitment agency will see her manage offices in both the north east and Scotland.

Erin said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started in my new role.

“We have a fantastic team in Newcastle, who have all spent time working within creative, digital or marketing based roles.”

Established as a leading digital and creative recruitment agency in the region, Concept celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2017.

Last year saw the company’s most successful year yet as it secured a number of new contracts .

Managing director Jo Carter said: “Erin has been a key part of this success and her promotion is well deserved.

“It marks the start of a very exciting time for Concept.”

Erin worked as a graphic designer and digital marketing executive before being placed by the company at Cargo Creative as an account manager.

She said: “Having worked within the creative industry I am able to advise candidates based on my own experiences whilst understanding the technical aspects required for the jobs in which we recruit.”

The company plans to capitalise on its success by opening a third office this year and securing new appointments.