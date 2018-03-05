Big pub quiz in aid of good cause

An establishment in Bedlington is taking part in the third annual World’s Biggest Pub Quiz to help raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The Market Tavern’s event for the national PubAid initiative is being held on Thursday from 8.30pm. It is £1 per player to take part, with teams encouraged.

There will be a prize for the winning team on the night. In addition, Prostate Cancer UK pin badges can now be purchased at the pub, priced £1.

The charity says on its website that it ‘funds ground-breaking research, drives improvements in treatment and fights injustice in care’.