Big shout-out to band for its donation

The Ska-Toons band has been thanked by Koast Radio following its surprise donation to the station.

Koast Radio, which covers the south-east Northumberland area, is run by a team of volunteers and delivers a service for the community by the community, so raising sufficient funds to meet running costs and investing in new equipment is always a challenge.

The £665 donation was handed over when the Ska-Toons featured on the Koast Train show. Pictured are presenter Mr Scurf, producer Mark and two members of the band.

Mr Scurf said: “This was a complete surprise and absolutely amazing generosity from the Ska-Toons lads, who have been raising money through their local gigs to support worthwhile community causes.

“To be chosen by them when there’s so many other good causes out there is fantastic.”