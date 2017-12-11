Blogger James needs your votes

Forget voting in Strictly, Northumberland naturalist James Common needs your support.

The Northumberland Wildlife Trust blogger is up for two honours in the UK Blog Awards 2018.

Now the Trust is urging members of the public to vote for him in the Green & Eco and Social Influencer categories with his blog, Common by Nature.

James, from Widdrington, now lives in Bedlington. His Common by Nature blog has received commendations from BBC Wildlife Magazine and earned him a runner-up spot at the 2016 Living North Awards. He writes monthly for the Trust. Read his blog at www.nwt.org.uk/blog

To vote, visit, https://www.blogawardsuk.co.uk/ukba2018/entries/common-nature The closing date is Friday, December 22, and, should he be successful, he will go forward to a judges’ vote with the winner decided in February.