Blooming delight for Cramlington care home

Flower power has propelled a Cramlington care home into first place in a competition – for the seventh time.

Heatherfield Care Home has once again secured top spot in North Tyneside in Bloom.

And this time its success has been a family affair – with residents, their children and grandchildren helping the four-strong team of gardeners to tend the borders, pots and hanging baskets.

This is the fifth consecutive win for the 74-bedroom home in the annual competition’s Residential Care and Sheltered Accommodation category.

Head gardener Steven Norris said: “Over the years a number of residents have helped out and this year they have encouraged their families and friends to lend a hand when they’re visiting.

“It has become about far more than just keeping the grounds nice – it’s incredibly therapeutic for the residents to be in the open air, helping plants grow and thrive, but it’s also an activity that spans generations.

“It’s lovely seeing little kids helping their older relatives and learning from them. I spoke to one lady who said the garden was her primary reason for choosing Heatherfield for her father.

“She said she loved the idea that he could help if he was able to, and, if he wasn’t, he would always have something beautiful to look at.”

For further information about Heatherfield Care Home call 0191 250 4848 or visit www.prestwickcare.co.uk/heatherfield

It is part of the Prestwick Care Group.

Atul Malhotra, director of operations for its Newcastle-based parent company Malhotra Group plc, said: “Over the years gardening has become a key part of Heatherfield’s appeal.

“We started off with gardeners, then they were joined occasionally by residents and now their families are getting involved, and, as we are a family business, that gives us a huge amount of pleasure.”