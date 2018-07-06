Blooming great day out for Blyth care home

An annual flower festival helped brighten up the day for a group of care home residents.

Residents from The Oaks Care Home, in Durban Street, Blyth, attended the event at Central Methodist Church in Beaconsfield Street.

Elsie Patterson, who lives at the home, said: “I was close to tears because it brought back so many happy memories.

“I used to go to the festival with friends all the time, but it has been so long.”

The flower festival was opened by Blyth Mayor Adrian Cartie, who met with the residents.

Angela Hedley, activities co-ordinator at the home, came up with the idea of going to the festival.

She said: “The residents thoroughly enjoyed it and they all wanted to stay all day.”

Ann Mielnik, home manager, said: “It was lovely to hear Elsie had met up with friends she had not seen for a long time.

“We’re always looking to meet with community groups, take part in events or organise joint activities.”