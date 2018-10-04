Blooming lovely results for county

Councils, groups, businesses and individuals across Northumberland have done the county proud yet again as they collected a string of awards in this year’s Northumbria in Bloom competition.

Holywell Village was declared the most improved entry and it also won a silver gilt in the best large village category, with New Hartley achieving silver and Seghill getting a bronze.

In the special category accolades, Dave Symington won a Community Champion Award for a ‘truly outstanding contribution’ in support of Northumbria in Bloom over several years.

Dave, who has worked to support Seaton Valley in Bloom for the past 40 years, is also one of the county council’s neighbourhood services team leaders.

Seaton Sluice scooped a silver gilt in the coastal resort category and Seaton Delaval received bronze in the best small town category.

In addition, Bedlington got a silver in the best town category.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services at Northumberland County Council, said: “These parks and public spaces look and feel wonderful places because of the time and effort that goes into tending and caring for them.”