Blyth care home enjoys a trip down memory lane

Elderly residents marked National Walking Month with a trip to Blyth Quayside.

The residents from The Oaks Care Home, in Durban Street, strolled along the harbour and reminisced about its past.

They visited The Commissioners Quay Inn for coffee, where they were treated to free biscuits from generous staff.

Resident Nancy Forsyth also paid a visit to her old neighbourhood around Gladstone Street.

She said: “My mother used to live at number six. I have a lot of happy memories from living there and it’s not really changed much.”

Fellow resident Elsie Scattergood said: “It has been lovely to get out for a long walk.”

Ann Mielnik, home manager, said: “Celebrating the month has brought back so many happy memories.”

“It was also nice to get out and about for some fresh air and exercise and to visit the local businesses on the Quayside. They were so friendly, I’m sure we’ll be back.”