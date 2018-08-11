Blyth care home warns of the dangers of going without sunglasses

A Blyth care home has raised awareness of the importance of eye protection with a spec-tacular event.

Residents and staff at The Oaks Care Home donned wacky shades as part of National Wear Sunglasses Day.

The event encourages the use of sunglasses to protect eyes from UV rays.

Home manager Ann Mielnik said: “Everyone, including our elderly residents, must wear their sunscreen, sunglasses and hats to protect them from burning, sun blindness and heatstroke.

“National Wear Sunglasses Day was the perfect opportunity to remind everyone to pop on their sunglasses if they’re heading out into the bright sunshine.”

Staff members joined in the fun, wearing heart-shaped and colourful glasses decorated with palm trees and fruit.