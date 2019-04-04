Blyth lifeguards train with new defibrillator

Coastal lifeguards have been taught to use lifesaving equipment and to better work with others.

Blyth Lifeguards and Swimming Club held a training day with graduate lifeguards, lifeguards and potential beach lifeguards to highlight their roles and work alongside the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

They also took part in training teamwork with the new club defibrillator, which was recently delivered to the group, along with a training defibrillator to teach the team how to use the equipment.

Michelle Weedy, lifeguard captain, said: “We held various fundraising events to raise the money, plus received a generous donation from a club member.”

The club runs resuscitation classes for the public and sessions on how to use a defibrillator.

