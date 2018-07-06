Blyth project appeals for votes after sailing into awards final

A project marking Blyth’s maritime history has sailed into an awards final.

Blyth Tall Ship is appealing for votes after reaching the finals of the National Lottery Awards – the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery-funded projects.

The ambitious project, which celebrates Blyth’s role in the discovery of Antarctica, is competing in the Best Heritage Project category after beating off competition from more than 700 organisations.

The project with the most votes will be crowned the winner and receive £5,000, plus a trophy.

Almost 200 years ago, Antarctica was discovered by a ship from Blyth called the Williams.

Now, with the help of Lottery funding, the Blyth Tall Ship project aims to celebrate that anniversary in 2019 by remembering the past and looking to the future.

The project is currently running a traditional boat building workshop to teach modern engineering skills, while a refit of a working tall ship as the Williams II is almost complete.

Chief executive Clive Gray said: “We’re delighted that our work of changing lives by celebrating Blyth’s role in the discovery of Antarctica is being recognised in this way.

“The project has captured the hearts and minds of the local community and National Lottery funding has been crucial to our work.

“We’re hoping that all our supporters will vote for the Blyth Tall Ship to be named the UK’s Best Heritage Project.”

To vote go to lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards

Musician and National Lottery Awards Ambassador Professor Green said: “Blyth Tall Ship is doing an incredible job for the benefit of its local community and the work it does is hugely impressive.

“Give it your support and get voting.”