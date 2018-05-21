Blyth RNLI assists in possible person in the water search

In the early hours of yesterday morning, volunteer crew from Blyth RNLI responded to a request from the UK Coastguard to search for a possible person in the water.

They were alerted by their pagers at 3.22am after Northumbria Police received reports of concerns that a person may have entered the water near South Shore.

The D Class inshore lifeboat Alan and Amy was launched at 3.30am. The crew in this boat was asked by the UK Coastguard to firstly undertake a search of the shoreline.

The volunteers were joined in the search by Blyth and Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Teams and Northumbria Police.

It was widened after nothing was found and the West and East Piers were searched for the missing person.

As the crew was then tasked to search up the River Blyth from the Harbour entrance, reports came in from Northumbria Police that the missing person had been located safe and well.

The UK Coastguard advised that the volunteer crew could stand down and return to the lifeboat station.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 4.15am and it was made ready for service.

Barry Pearson, deputy launching authority, said: “We were requested to search for a missing person, who it was reported may have entered the water.

“Our volunteer crew carried out a search of the area as requested and we were pleased to be informed that person in question had been found safe and well.

“It’s always nice to have a successful outcome in searches of this nature.”