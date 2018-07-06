Blyth RNLI called to quayside rescue

This video shows a volunteer crew from Blyth RNLI in action, rescuing a person from the water at the quayside.

The crew was paged just before noon on Wednesday to be ready to assist the local UK Coastguard Unit as there were reports of person on the quayside in Blyth.

Blyth RNLI crew approach the person in the water. Picture by Robin Palmer/RNLI

They stood by in the D Class inshore lifeboat Alan & Amy at the lifeboat station awaiting further instructions. Half an hour later, they were asked to go to the Dun Cow Quay area as the person had gone into the water.

Upon reaching the scene, which was only a short distance north up the River Blyth from the lifeboat station, the crew helped the casualty aboard the lifeboat and returned to the lifeboat station as that would be the easiest method of being able to bring the person safely back to land.

Once they had reached their pontoon, they were met shortly afterwards by the North East Ambulance Service and the person was handed over for further assessment.

David Thompson, deputy launching authority at RNLI Blyth, said: "We were asked to assist the local UK Coastguard Unit with a person that initially hadn’t entered the water. Once they had, our volunteer crew proceeded to the location and ensured they were safely brought aboard our D Class lifeboat.

"They then proceeded the short distance back to the lifeboat station, where shortly afterwards they were met by the North East Ambulance Service. This was a multi-agency effort and we are glad that it was a good outcome this afternoon."