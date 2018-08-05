Blyth school's treehouse destroyed by blaze

A Blyth school treehouse which has been plagued by arson attacks has again gone up in flames.

The treehouse annex at Morpeth Road Primary Academy was well alight this afternoon when Northumberland Fire and Rescue crews arrived after receiving an initial call just before 1pm.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the treehouse at Blyth's Morpeth Road Primary academy.

Three fire appliances, two from West Hartford and one from Pegswood, attended and firefighters had to use ladders to get over locked gates to tackle the flames. The blaze was out by 1.55pm and a fire investigation is under way.

It is believed the school's treehouse has been the victim of previous fires within in the last year or so.

The school itself was hit by a major vandal attack during the summer holidays two years ago, when about £10,000 worth of damage was caused. Equipment, vehicles, classrooms and the treehouse were all struck. All the windows of the treehouse were broken, together with a huge amount of inside damage including the lighting system, with the repair costs estimated at between £1,000 and £1,500.