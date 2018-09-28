Blyth woman keen to make a splash at mermaid competition

A Blyth woman is hoping to swim off with a national title.

Victoria Frater will be representing Northumberland at the Miss Mermaid UK competition, held in London today and tomorrow.

The professional mermaid runs Shells Angels Mermaids with her friend Ruth Taylor, where people can hire a mermaid for local events, festivals, parties and promotions.

The competition consists of an underwater photoshoot, swimwear round, eco round, evening wear round and talent round, with each contestant raising money for the Marine Conversation Society.

The winner will represent the UK at Miss Mermaid International in Egypt.

Victoria said: “I am extremely excited to represent our beautiful region.

“Miss Mermaid UK is an inclusive pageant that uses the magic of mermaids to raise awareness for marine conservation and inspire people to take good care of our oceans.”

She added: “Growing up I always wanted to be a mermaid.

“Obviously, I did not think this was possible until I joined Instagram a couple of years ago and discovered a number of women living their dream of swimming with a tail under the sea – some did this for fun, some did this as their full time job.

“I did some digging and decided to buy myself a swimable mermaid tail from a company in Germany; then I decided to team up with a close friend of mine, Ruth Taylor, who also had a passion for mermaids, and two years ago we created Shells Angels Mermaids.

“I’m extremely lucky to be able live my fantasy of being a mermaid – a massive change from my day job as a mental health nurse.”

Victoria is being sponsored by, and having a bespoke dress made for the evening round, by Corsetry and Couture, based in South Shields.