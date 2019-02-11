Bobby the Bear offers advice for staying healthy

A Northumberland and North Tyneside NHS trust is running a social-media campaign this week to help youngsters learn how to look after themselves.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which manages the area’s hospitals, is running a campaign on Facebook this week called Bobby the Bear in the Chair, which aims to help young children understand the importance of basic hygiene, eating well and staying safe.

Bobbys Monday message is about staying hydrated.

The children’s emergency department at the Northumbria hospital in Cramlington has a mascot bear which it uses to engage young children – and this week’s campaign will offer him a starring role online.

The aim is to encourage parents to visit the trust’s Facebook page where they can see the health and wellbeing tips and share them with their children by telling them what Bobby the Bear in the Chair is doing.

Northumbria Healthcare is hoping communities help spread the message and help keep our children healthy and happy, while a number of primary schools are getting involved.

The preview post, published last week, said: ‘Meet Bobby the Bear in the Chair, our nine-year-old hospital helper from Bamburgh. Bobby has been disabled since birth, but that does not stop Bobby from helping in our hospital.

Bobbys Friday message relates to cleaning your teeth properly.

‘He is a happy little bear who loves peas and spending time outside in the garden. Bobby will be popping up on our news feeds over the next week to give us all helpful healthcare hints and tips, so make sure you look out for him!’

Today’s (Monday, February 11) message is about staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water.

This will be followed by the following over the coming week: Tuesday – Bear will be learning how to wash his hands properly; Wednesday – Bear will be exploring hospital safety and security; Thursday – Bear will be explaining why hot drinks aren’t allowed on the children’s ward; Friday – Bear will be learning how to brush his teeth properly; Saturday – Bear will be learning how to eat well; Sunday – Bear will be learning why urine samples are needed.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service