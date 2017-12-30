Body found on Whitley Bay beach

Police are currently investigating after a body was found on a beach in Whitley Bay at around 8.20am today (Saturday December 30).

Emergency services were called to Browns Bay and a cordon was put up around the area.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the incident and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

No further details about the deceased person have yet been released, although it is being reported locally that the body is that of a man who was wearing only socks.



Anyone who may have information should contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 247 30/12/17.