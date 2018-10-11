Bouncing into new exercise activities

Older people are being invited to try Bounce for the first time at a free class.

Bounce, or safe mobile rebound exercise, is a cardiovascular exercise taught on specially-designed sprung Kangoo boots.

The boots absorb 80 per cent of the impact of the exercise, allowing people with joint or neurological conditions to enjoy exercising without next day pain.

The free Bounce class takes place at The Round House, Age UK Northumberland in Lintonville Parkway, Ashington, from 1pm to 3pm on Friday, October 19.

It is part of First Time for Everything, a programme designed by the Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential to give older people in Northumberland an opportunity to try something new for free in their local community.

The class will be hosted by JLJFitness-UK, an organisation that runs dance, fitness and wellbeing classes across the north east.

The class will last one hour followed by refreshments. There will also be an opportunity to hear about other local activities for older people that may be of interest.

To register for a place call Louise Parker, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator, on 07824 547863 or email Louise.Parker@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

Alternatively visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/get-help/social-activities/social-events