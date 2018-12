Hardy souls took the plunge in the chilly North Sea for the annual Boxing Day dip at Newbiggin.

Organised by Newbiggin RNLI, the dippers, some of them in fancy dress, made a dash for the water, to the delight of the spectators.

Ahoy there! A pirate crew at Newbiggin. Picture by John Tuttiett

Many were raising funds for charity while some just did it for fun and to wash off the excesses of Christmas Day.

A damp fairy. Picture by John Tuttiett

Brr! Picture by John Tuttiett