Brave souls have a Boxing Day dip in the North Sea at Newbiggin

Hundreds of hardy souls braved the chilly North Sea to enjoy the annual Newbiggin Boxing Day Dip which was blessed with wall-to-wall sunshine and blue skies.

The large crowds on the beach and the many dippers who braved the sea were up on last year's count for this established Boxing Day tradition, which was started during the 1980s by the Ashington Lions.

Getting ready for a dip in the North Sea. Picture by Richard Martin

The event was organised by volunteers at Newbiggin Lifeboat Station and it is expected to raise over £500 in sponsorship and donations for the RNLI.

The Ladies Fundraising Team had a busy morning providing refreshments that were served during the morning in the lifeboat station. Meanwhile, on the beach Newbiggin's lifeboat volunteers along with the local Coastguard teams from Newbiggin and Blyth marshalled and controlled the event on the beach with the lifeboat at sea providing seaward safety cover. Apart from money raised for the RNLI, a multitude of other charities were represented at the event and they will benefit from considerable support also.

Almost 200 dippers took part at around 11am as they sprinted into the chilly sea, watched by hundreds of spectators on the beach and promenade. After a few minutes in the sea, the dippers all eventually retreated and reflected on their successes.

Bracing! Still smiling after a dip in the North Sea. Picture by Richard Martin