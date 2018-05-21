BREXIT: Hope sense prevails

I must reply to the letter from P Robinson, (News Post Leader, May 3).

Ah, the logic of the Brexiteer – your figures are wrong, but mine are correct.

The claim that we send £350m a week as “fact” has been debunked so many times.

He or she also thinks that only idiots would believe what politicians say. Surely politicians telling the truth should be the very least of what we should expect, especially since this vote was a supposed one-off.

I believe the then Prime Minister David Cameron only promised the vote to try to shut up his backbenchers. As soon as he lost he quickly left the scene. He has potentially sold the country down the river, but he can afford the expected amount everyone will be poorer by in leaving the EU.

You can always discount what experts say when making predictions, but there hasn’t been any think tank that suggests we are going to be better off.

Furthermore, we have been negotiating for a while now and we have no idea what these negotiations have achieved. As far as I can see, perhaps nothing.

Fortunately, there is a growing number of MPs who think that at least having some link to a customs union is perhaps a good thing.

Leaving with no deal in place is just not an option, let’s hope common sense prevails.

I sincerely hope that whatever happens is for the good of the whole population and everyone benefits.

S Thompson (Charles brother)

Blyth