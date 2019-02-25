BREXIT: Leave result was clear

Yet again we had to read Charles Thompson’s rantings on Brexit, which almost becomes Project Fear on steroids.

We had all the dire predictions from the entire Establishment, yet in the greatest voting mandate in history, we chose to leave the EU and become a sovereign nation again.

Charles Thompson should accept that the country now expects that Brexit is carried out.

We did not vote to have a deal, but without a shadow of doubt, the vote was to leave, even if that is under WTO terms.

Peter Curtis

Ashington