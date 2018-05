With less than six months to go now for the UK to negotiate a ‘good’ deal with the EU, time is fast running out.

Any deal will make us poorer than we are now, but a ‘no deal’ will be a disaster, especially for the north east.

A ‘no deal’ will mean a cut of 16 per cent to GDP in the region – that equates to 200,000 jobs. Put another way, that is one in six of the current total.

Did we vote in the referendum to have our jobs destroyed?

Lynda McKenna

Blyth