BREXIT: Stopping the inequalities

Having seen the news recently with reference to NHS cuts on non-specific ‘minor’ surgical operations (most of them, low pain relief), I hope after Brexit that tourist surgery in the NHS will be a thing of the past.

This will mean that people who are being denied these so-called ‘minor’ operations, and who have paid into the system all their lives, will not be sidelined by people who have never paid in, but are free to fly into this country and have free treatment willy-nilly.

It’s time to stop the rot.

The NHS is ours, faulted or not.

I, for one, can’t wait for Brexit if it stops these inequalities.

Adrian McRobb

Cramlington