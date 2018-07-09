BREXIT: Voters knew the issues

Yet again we have Charles Thompson lecturing us on our stupidity in wishing to leave the EU ‘Shangri-La’, (News Post Leader, June 28).

Without wishing to attempt to duplicate his monologue, which has a similarity to Tolstoy’s War and Peace, I would say that he cherry-picks those items which suit his cause, but omits many other ones that go against it.

I’m afraid he has to accept that the largest voting electorate in history knew exactly what it was voting for.

It was, after all, expressed in that highly dubious £9million leaflet that was sent out by the Cameron/Osborne government to every household in the country that if we voted to leave the EU we would be leaving the common market, come out of the customs union, and also be removed from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

It was as simple as that.

Even if Charles Thompson would like to argue that we did not know what we were voting for, I have to tell him that 17.4 million people certainly did.

He has to finally accept that this is what is called democracy.

However, if the EU ‘Remoaners’ managed somehow to prevent Brexit from happening, would they allow another referendum on a best of three basis?

Everyone knows, however, that the Liberal elite establishment would never allow such a thing to happen again.

Peter Curtis

Ashington