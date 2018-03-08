BROADBAND: A different experience

I think Mr Richardson, of BT Openreach, is painting a glowing picture in his description of the “outstanding” work BT is undertaking, (News Post Leader, February 8).

Let me give him a reality check from a small business experience.

From the day we moved our business to South Nelson Industrial Estate in 2012 our broadband speed has been virtually zero.

We have complained to BT numerous times, only to be informed that with the current BT infrastructure nothing can be done.

As a business that operates worldwide, it is essential that we have the infrastructure in place for transfer of data from our overseas customers back to our headquarters in Cramlington for analysis. There have been many occasions when the only way to get the data we needed was to use the internet connection in our own homes, not an efficient way to run a business.

According to the head of Ofcom Sharon White, current plans would actually mean just 25 per cent of premises in the UK would have fibre connections by 2025, far fewer than other European countries. In Portugal and Spain there is already 80 per cent coverage.

I think Mr Richardson has a very different idea of BT’s success than my experience with BT.

If Mr Richardson would like to contact me, I would be happy to introduce him to the reality of trying to run a small business using BT services.

Name and address supplied