Brownies’ marathon fundraising effort

Young Brownies have taken part in a marathon fundraising effort for charity.

Members of the 1st Bedlington (St Cuthbert’s) Brownies are celebrating after raising more than £800 for Bloodwise, the blood cancer research charity, with money still coming in.

Brownies Brown Owl Hilary Elder took part in the Great North Run to raise money for Bloodwise.

They chose to support the charity as one of the group, Annabelle, had been in remission from cancer until it came back and left her too ill to attend sessions.

Brown Owl Hilary Elder said: “When Annabelle joined us two years ago, she had been in remission from leukaemia for four years, but just a few months later, the cancer came back.

“Since then we’ve been working hard to ensure she’s a full member of Brownies, even when she’s too been too ill to attend.”

The unit created a special DAISY badge – Don’t Allow Illness to Stop You – where Annabelle and the other Brownies shared activities like games, movie recommendations and selfies with their soft toys.

Hilary said Annabelle is doing well, but her treatment has been long and tough, and it’s been great for everyone to keep in touch with her and support her.

As part of the fundraising effort, Hilary decided to do the Great North Run for Bloodwise.

Following her lead, the Brownies thought if they could run half a mile each, then the whole unit together would have completed a marathon. The girls rose to the challenge and had fun running around Bedlington’s 20 Acre field.

They have been supported along the way by family, friends and the churches of Bedlington, Cambois and Sleekburn, where the Brownies are based.

Speaking of the fantastic response and raising more than £800, the girls said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has helped us.”