Builder pledges £7.5m in benefits

Construction of hundreds of family homes is helping to deliver £7.5m worth of infrastructure.

Substantial investment in affordable homes, education, public transport, public open space and highways is taking place in Ashington and the surrounding area, thanks to contributions by Persimmon Homes North East.

The company has been granted outline planning permission for up to 600 homes at Seaton Vale, and 200 homes off Summerhouse Lane.

In total £7,541,211 will be invested, with contributions in affordable homes, bus services with connections to main towns including Blyth and Newcastle, healthcare provision, improvements to indoor and outdoor sports facilities, highway improvements, and more than £4m towards improvements and provision of special education needs at Northumberland Church of England Academy primary and secondary schools.

John Eynon, managing director for Persimmon Homes North East, said: “As a responsible builder, whenever we start working within a community, we look at ways to support local people and infrastructure.

“These Section 106 contributions are required as part of the planning process and in the case of Seaton Vale this will contribute a significant amount of funding to improve and enhance local life and the environment.

“We are also pleased to be creating jobs in construction and the supply chain, which brings a boost to Ashington’s economy and the region overall.”