Builder’s boost for school pupils

A school has been building links with a developer thanks to a generous donation.

Ascent Homes has been supporting Ellington Primary School after starting work near the building on the former Ellington Colliery site.

The school was in need of updating its geography resources and Ascent Homes was delighted to support the purchase of new equipment as part of its ongoing community engagement and corporate social responsibility strategy.

The items, which were specifically chosen by the school, include swivel globes, atlases and giant maps of the UK and the world, plus smaller maps of the UK, the world and Europe.

Headmaster Kevin Vardy said: “We were thrilled Ascent Homes was looking to support its local community. Resources such as this are great to have in the classroom to create different ways of learning and I know that our students will benefit from this generosity for years to come.

“I hope to continue our relationship with the housebuilder and the children will have an opportunity to have a trip to the construction site.”

Claire Scott, head of Ascent Homes’ marketing and sales, said: “Ellington Primary is walking distance from our Wayside Point development and we were keen to work with the school.

“It is important to engage with the local community as we are aware that building houses can have an impact on the lives of local people. I’m confident that some of the children who will live at Wayside Point will be future students at Ellington Primary.”