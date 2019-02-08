Building on links to German town

Officials behind a town twinning project have welcomed the success of the first year.

Although links between Ashington, Newbiggin and the Remscheid area of Germany go back to the early 1950s, the Ashington & Newbiggin by the Sea Town Twinning Association was formed last year.

Its aim is to encourage more people to take part in town twinning, as well to provide practical support in developing and organising exchange visits between the two areas.

After a successful first year, the organisation is holding its first AGM on Wednesday, February 20, at the Newbiggin by the Sea Salvation Army Community Hall, Vernon Place, at 7pm.

The association is inviting people to come along to find out more about town twining and how they can get involved. A short film will be screened on Remscheid and there will be opportunities to ask questions and find out more about the area.

Peter Millar, chairman of the association, said: “We are delighted that the association has had a successful first year and we extend a warm invitation to anyone who may be interested in town twining to come along and find out about the work of the association.”

Bill Gale, secretary, added: “The association accepted an invitation to visit and take part in a community festival in Remscheid last year and members thoroughly enjoyed the trip. New links and friendships were developed and we are looking forward to welcoming our German friends when they visit Northumberland later this year.”

The signing of the town twinning agreement in 1952 commenced formal links between Ashington, Newbiggin by the Sea and the Remscheid area.

A rich history of friendship has been developed, with many cultural and sporting exchanges taking place over the years, as well as a focus on encouraging links between the young people of the two areas.

In 2015 a new partnership agreement between the town councils of Ashington and Newbiggin by the Sea and the City of Remscheid Council was duly signed by the respective mayors of each area.

This made a commitment to work together to promote town twinning and foster friendship between the peoples, and the association is playing an important role in this work.