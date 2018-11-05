Building society banks support for unit at Cramlington hospital

Hundreds of pounds has been banked to help a hospital unit.

Newcastle Building Society has raised more than £1,800 for the Special Care Baby Unit at Cramlington’s Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.

The money was raised through the sale of knitted items, including blankets, booties and hats, with many of them donated by customers of the Ashington branch, bought by members of the society and the general public.

The funds will be used to purchase noise meters in the shape of large ears, which change colour when noise levels rise on the unit to let both staff and family visiting the unit to be mindful of excess noise whilst on the ward.

George Brooks, supervisor of midwives of the special care baby unit at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital at Cramlington, said: “The funds raised by the colleagues of the Newcastle Building Society Ashington branch will really help us in this specialist unit, helping us provide specialist equipment designed to enhance the care of premature babies.”

Ivy Campbell, Newcastle Building Society’s branch manager, said: “We’re pleased that these funds are being used for a good cause. It’s a cause that’s really close to our hearts and something we’re all truly passionate about.

“Although the fundraising has been going on for a while, the locals were just as passionate as us and we can’t thank them enough for donating some of the knitted items, including those who bought them to help contribute to the amount donated to the hospital.”