Building society reopens refurbished Ashington branch

A building society has reopened its doors following a two-month refurbishment.

The Ashington branch of Newcastle Building Society has been given a major facelift as part of a multi-million pound investment programme by the company across its branch network.

The new look Newcastle Building Society branch in Ashington.

The facility in Station Road had closed at the end of November, but is now back open for business.

And customers are able to enjoy an enhanced, open-plan branch.

An official re-opening event will take place on Thursday, February 14, with Sara Robinson of local healthy living charity The Full Circle Food Project set to cut the ribbon at the upgraded branch.

The refurbishment has been designed to provide society customers with better access to services, information and advice, as well as additional space for transactions.

A community room also forms part of the new design and provides a free space in which local people, groups and good causes can hold meetings and events.

Stuart Miller, customer director of Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re continuing to invest in our branch network to ensure customers right across the north east have access to the services and facilities they should expect from a modern financial institution like ourselves.

“The society remains fully committed to maintaining and enhancing a modern branch network that sits right at the heart of our communities, and we are excited to be revealing our new branch design to local customers.”